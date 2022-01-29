UK Foreign Office to announce new sanctions against Russia on January 31 - source

LONDON, January 29. /TASS/. The British Foreign Office is going to announce the tightening of sanctions against Russia on Monday, January 31, an informed source in the circles close to the British government told TASS on Friday.

"The Foreign Office is expected announce a toughening of its sanctions regime in Parliament on Monday so the UK can target Russia’s strategic and financial interests," the source said.

The source did not specify whether it would concern introduction of new sanctions or only adoption of a sanctions package that could be applied in the event of a hypothetical invasion of Ukraine.

"The PM discussed diplomatic tactics and sanctions options with the Foreign Secretary last week, before updating Cabinet on the situation and the Government’s next steps," the source said.

"The UK will also join discussions at the UNSC in New York on Monday in a bid to apply further pressure on Russia to thrash out its concerns among diplomats rather than through military means. The UK will use the meeting to expose Russia’s flawed narrative and present the facts," the source said.

On January 26, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that the government of the United Kingdom is preparing to submit a new bill in the coming days to tighten anti-Russian sanctions. She pointed out the importance of introducing restrictions jointly with like-minded people in the UK, noting that they will be directed against individuals, against financial institutions and should be coordinated with allies in Europe, the United States and other countries.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine have been echoed quite often in Ukraine and throughout Western countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted such reports as an "empty and groundless escalation of tensions", underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.