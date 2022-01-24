Donetsk Republic head confirms US Javelin anti-tank missiles present in Donbass

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. US-made Javelin anti-tank missile systems are present on the territory of Donbass, Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Monday.

"As for the Javelins, they are present on the territory of Donbass but not at the engagement line," the DPR head said.

The information on deliveries of NLAW anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine has so far not been confirmed. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues conducting reconnaissance with the help of Turkish-made Bayraktar drones "actually on a daily basis," he added.

The information on the presence of the personnel of private military companies at the Donbass engagement line is being verified, he said. "The info about private military companies is still being verified. As for the 100% proof of the presence directly at the engagement line from the Ukrainian side, it is still absent," he said.

Donbass will find resources to counter Ukraine, if necessary while representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics are doing everything possible to resolve the situation peacefully, Pushilin said.

"There are no contacts with the Kiev regime and only the negotiating platform in Minsk is engaged, which is faltering through Ukraine’s fault," the DPR head said.