Kazakhstan receives 150,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine from Russia

NUR-SULTAN, January 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has received 150,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine from Russia, the press service of the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex (KPC) reported on Tuesday. KPC facilitated the delivery of the drug to the country.

"Taking into account good-neighborly relations, long-term productive cooperation in the pharmaceutical market between Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as the tragic events of recent days that have had a serious impact on the socio-economic situation in our country, the KPC shareholders decided to assist in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection. 150,000 doses of Sputnik Light will be handed out free of charge to Kazakhstan for revaccination of citizens," according to the statement.

The press service also noted that a batch of the drug has already been delivered to Kazakhstan. Until January 20, the vaccine will be delivered to the warehouse of the SK-Pharmacia drug distributor in Nur-Sultan.

Last February, KFC was the first to deliver Sputnik V to Kazakhstan. According to the company, under an interstate agreement, it also fulfilled its obligations to provide Kazakh citizens with 7 million doses of this drug.