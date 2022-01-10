Russian-US talks on security guarantees in Geneva ended — agency

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The US and Russia have concluded the consultations on security guarantees in Geneva at 16:32 local time (18:32 Moscow Time), the Bloomberg news agency said on Monday.

The end of the security talks was also reported by Reuters with the reference to the US Department of State. No information on the outcome of the meeting has been received yet.

The talks kicked off on Monday at about 11:00 Moscow Time, lasting more than 7.5 hours. The meeting took place on the territory of the US Mission to International Organizations in Geneva. During the consultations, the sides took several breaks, including lunch.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on security guarantees on a part of the US and NATO.