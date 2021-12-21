President of Abkhazia meets with opposition representatives

SUKHUM, December 21. /TASS/. President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania holds negotiations with opposition leaders, the president’s press office told TASS Tuesday.

"The President received opposition representatives Adgur Ardzinba, Timur Gulia, Akhra Bzhania. The negotiations are also attende by Parliament Deputy Speaker Mikhail Sangulia, Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab and head of the Administration Akhas Kvitsinia," spokeswoman Marianna Kvitsinia said.

According to earlier reports, the law enforcement had to push opposition supporters away from the Parliament building after they attempted to break through the barrier around the building for the second time.

Adgur Ardzinba urged the supporters to move away from the Parliament building while the opposition negotiates with the president.