UN court introduces provisional measures for Azerbaijan on Armenia’s request

THE HAGUE, December 7. /TASS/. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial body of the United Nations, obliged Azerbaijan to prevent the incitement and promotion of racial hatred and discrimination against Armenians pending a verdict on the issue, ICJ President Joan Donoghue said on Tuesday.

"In its Order, which has binding effect, the Court indicates the following provisional measures: The Republic of Azerbaijan shall, in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination <…> take all necessary measures to prevent the incitement and promotion of racial hatred and discrimination, including by its officials and public institutions, targeted at persons of Armenian national or ethnic origin," she said.

In accordance with the document, Azerbaijan shall also "protect from violence and bodily harm all persons captured in relation to the 2020 Conflict who remain in detention, and ensure their security and equality before the law" and take all necessary measures to prevent and punish acts of vandalism and desecration affecting Armenia’s cultural heritage.

The court additionally urged both parties to refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.

Armenia initiated a court proceeding in the UN International Court of Justice against Azerbaijan in accordance with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination on September 14. The lawsuit states that "Azerbaijan has been subjecting Armenia to racial discrimination for decades," which included mass murder, torture and other violations. The lawsuit also demands the imposition of temporary provisional measures against Azerbaijan.

On September 24, Azerbaijan filed a counterclaim, accusing Armenia of committing discriminatory actions against Azerbaijanis, on the basis of their nationality and ethnicity. Both sides have demanded compensation and provisional measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating while the cases are being heard.