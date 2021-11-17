Belarusian president, Merkel agree migration crisis should be resolved at Belarus-EU level

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel have held another telephone conversation, the second this week, and came to the conclusion that the migration crisis should be resolved by Belarus and the EU, the BelTA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"The parties touched upon the situation on Belarus' border with European Union countries. They thoroughly discussed the migrant issue and came to a certain understanding on what to do next to resolve outstanding issues," the news agency said.

Lukashenko and Merkel agreed "that the issue should be taken to the Belarus-EU level." Officials authorized by the two parties will immediately launch talks to resolve the existing issues.

Merkel also informed Lukashenko "of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's request to make sure that the process involves international organizations dealing with refugee and migrant issues, which are already actively cooperating with Belarus. Lukashenko and Merkel agreed to remain in contact.

On November 15, Lukashenko and Merkel held a phone call to discuss the refugee situation on Belarus' borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The next day, the Belarusian president announced that he had presented proposals for resolving the migrant crisis on the border with Poland and Merkel took a break "to discuss the issue with EU members."

Tensions sparked by migrants seeking to enter Poland, Lithuania and Latvia via Belarus exploded on November 8. Several thousand people arrived at the Belarusian-Polish border and remain in the border zone, trying to break into Poland. On November 16, migrants seeking a corridor to reach Germany started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who responded by firing tear gas. Police used a water cannon to drive migrants away from the border fence. EU states claim that Minsk is deliberately escalating the crisis and are calling for sanctions. Lukashenko, in turn, blamed the situation on the Western countries whose actions forced people to flee their war-torn homelands.