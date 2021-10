MINSK, October 17. /TASS/. French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Lacoste has left the country, a spokesman for the French embassy told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, the ambassador has left. All statements will follow tomorrow," he said.

The French ambassador handed over copies of his credentials to Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey in December 2020. However, he has been failing to hand over his credentials to President Alexander Lukashenko until now.