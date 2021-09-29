North Korea ready to restore communication channels with Seoul in early October - agency

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced his willingness to restore communication channels with South Korea in early October, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the media outlet, Kim Jong-un made the statement in an address to the fifth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly. According to the agency, the move will be aimed at improving relations and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.