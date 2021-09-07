Taliban fighters open fire to disperse anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul — agency

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) opened fire to disperse an anti-Pakistan protest in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, the France Presse news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, about 70 people gathered in front of the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital, "waving posters and chanting anti-Pakistan slogans." Taliban fighters are reported to have "fired in the air several times in order to disperse dozens of Afghans protesting against Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan’s affairs."

The TOLOnews TV channel, in turn, said that the protesters were carrying slogans that read "'Pakistan, Pakistan, leave Afghanistan."