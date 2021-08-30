Explosions heard in Kabul this morning, CNN reporter says

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. The sounds of several explosions were heard in Kabul on Monday morning, a CNN journalist reported live citing eyewitnesses.

She noted that the explosions have been heard during the past hour. At the same time, the reporter emphasized that no details about the blasts or their source were available.

On Sunday, the US forces delivered a drone air strike eliminating a vehicle with explosives in Kabul that the militants of the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) organization (outlawed in Russia) intended to use in a terror attack. According to the TV channel, two vehicles were destroyed and a residential building was partially demolished as a result of the US drone strike. CNN reported that nine people were killed in the airstrike.