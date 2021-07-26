Turkish embassy debunks reports of new restrictions for Russian tourists

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Turkish authorities do not plan to introduce or tighten the sanitary norms for Russian tourists traveling to the republic on vacation, the Turkish embassy in Moscow told TASS Monday.

"The official Turkish healthcare and tourism authorities plan no restrictions or tightening of measures for Russian tourists," the mission said.

The embassy debunked reports by a number of Russian media outlets citing Turkish infection disease doctor Mehmet Ceyhan that Turkey might tighten restrictions against Russian tourists over the growing Covid incidence in the country.

"We would like to note that the statement, made by Mr. Ceyhan is his personal opinion. The official Turkish healthcare and tourism authorities plan no restrictions or tightening of measures for Russian tourists," the mission noted.

"Turkey successfully deals with challenges during the pandemic, thanks to a developed healthcare system and measures taken in a timely fashion. Also, it has introduced the ‘Safe tourism certification,’ which includes a set of rules and safety measures necessary to guarantee a safe and comfortable stay for guests of the country," the embassy added.