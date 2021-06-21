New sanctions against Belarus include 78 people, 8 organizations — Polish minister

WARSAW, June 21. /TASS/. The fourth package of measures adopted by the EU against Belarus covers 78 people and 8 organizations, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau was quoted as saying by the ministry on Twitter.

"The list includes 78 people and 8 organizations. Speaking about the people, they are those who are found responsible for human rights violations in Belarus, members of the presidential administration, Interior Ministry staffers, prosecutors and judges. And from the economic side, it is companies and managers, who are particularly linked to the Lukashenko regime, or those, who benefit from the cooperation with the regime," the minister stressed.