Captain of Amur trawler that collided with Japanese ship cooperates with investigators

TOKYO, May 27. /TASS/. The captain of Russian trawler Amur is cooperating with the investigators of the ship's collision with a Japanese fishing vessel Hokko-Maru 8 on a voluntary basis, there is no information regarding his arrest, the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo informed TASS on Thursday.

"Japan is currently investigating the incident, it is involving the captain of the Amur trawler. He sleeps on the ship. His status is undetermined right now, there was no information regarding his arrest from the Japanese side. Japan confirmed that he is taking part in the investigation on a voluntary basis," the consulate stated.

The consulate added that Amur is currently "not detained at the Mombetsu port." The ship was originally headed to the Mombetsu port from the Russian port of Korsakov. According to the Russian Embassy in Tokyo, after the incident on Wednesday, Amur headed for Mombetsu, accompanied by a Japanese ship.

On Wednesday, the Russian and Japanese vessels collided in the Sea of Okhotsk, 23 km off the coast of Japan’s Hokkaido Island. Three Japanese fishermen were killed and two were injured as a result.