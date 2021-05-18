Thailand plans to import Russian vaccine against COVID-19 for animals — watchdog

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Thailand plans to import Russian COVID-19 vaccine for animals, Yulia Melano adviser to the head of the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), told reporters.

"Rosselkhoznadzor, with the participation of the subordinate service of the Federal Center for Animal Health, held negotiations with representatives of one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Thailand. The talks were initiated by the Thai side. During the videoconference, the Thai side expressed interest in importing the drug, which is aimed at preventing and reducing the risks of a pandemic, both among domestic and wild animals," she said.

Melano specified that the talks were held with the representatives of Supreme Pharmatech Co Ltd, which the largest manufacturer of nano-nutraceuticals for humans and animals in Thailand.

She added that during the negotiations, representatives of the Federal Center for Animal Health said that they were ready to provide a trial batch in the amount of 10,000 doses.

"For its part, the Thai pharmaceutical manufacturer has promised to make every effort to negotiate with the state competent authorities of the kingdom about the possibility of prompt registration of the drug and permission to supply it to Thailand for commercial purposes," said the adviser to the head of the department.

About vaccine

On April 30, Melano announced that the Russian agricultural watchdog’s research institute had launched the production of a coronavirus vaccine for animals, named Carnivac-Cov.

She said that the maximum production volume could be 3 million doses per month. The batch of the produced vaccine was sent to Moscow, the Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea, St. Petersburg, Vladimir, Kirov, Izhevsk, Irkutsk, Magnitogorsk, Novosibirsk, Ryazan, Chelyabinsk, Tver, Togliatti.

The advisor to the watchdog's chief also said that the agency was preparing the registration of a vaccine against COVID-19 for animals in the EU.