UN Secretary General calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza Strip and Israel

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Palestine and Israel.

"Out of respect for the spirit of Eid, I appeal for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza [Strip] and Israel. Too many innocent civilians have already died. This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed on Friday that the Israeli military were attacking the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces added that they would provide additional information later.

The exchange of missile attacks between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers, saying that they had owned it before 1948. The Gaza Health Ministry said earlier that at least 109 Palestinians had been killed in the attacks, and over 620 people were injured.