Militants in Syria plotting to stage chemical attack against civilians — Russia’s military

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Militants are plotting to stage a chemical attack against civilian population in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone as a provocation against government forces, Alexander Karpov, a deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, told a briefing on Monday.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation for Warring Parties has received information that the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (one of the names of the Jabhat al-Nusra, organization banned in Russia - TASS) is organizing a provocation with a staged chemical attack in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.

According to him, the militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in a specially built camp in the village of Kbana in Idlib province, involving the residents of the province as victims and injured in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.