Trump's account has been permanently suspended - Twitter administration

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. The administration of the Twitter social network has permanently suspended the account of the incumbent US President Donald Trump, due to the risk of further incitement of violence. This is according in a statement the administration released on Friday.

"We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the administration wrote. They added that such a decision was taken following a comprehensive analysis of the recent statements by the American leader.

In particular, the Tweeter administration found that the following two tweets by Trump violated the network’s policy aimed at banning glorification of violence.

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, America First, and Make America Great Again, will have a Giant Voice long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" Trump tweeted on Friday.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," he added later on Friday. At present, Trump has no access to Twitter. The President has more than 80 mln followers on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Trump was banned from tweeting for at least 12 hours due to violations. The administration of the social network then clarified that in case of repeated violations, the account will be permanently suspended.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Trump's term of office expires on January 20. Currently, key representatives of the US Democratic Party in Congress insist on initiating a new impeachment procedure for Trump.

During the riots in Washington, Capitol police shot a female protester. Three more unrelated deaths were reported and were later qualified as medical emergencies. Also a Capitol police officer died after the clashes.