Moldova’s parliament approves bill stripping president of control over special services

CHISINAU, December 3. /TASS/. The Moldovan parliament approved the bill stripping the president of control over the country’s Service of Information and Security and moved it under the jurisdiction of parliament. The corresponding bill has been approved in two readings at once on Thursday, the press service of Moldova’s parliament informed.

"The draft bill has been approved by 51 votes in the first and second, final reading," Vlad Batrincea, vice-speaker of the parliament, stated.