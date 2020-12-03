Moldova’s parliament approves bill stripping president of control over special services

CHISINAU, December 3. /TASS/. The Moldovan parliament approved the bill stripping the president of control over the country’s Service of Information and Security and moved it under the jurisdiction of parliament. The corresponding bill has been approved in two readings at once on Thursday, the press service of Moldova’s parliament informed.
"The draft bill has been approved by 51 votes in the first and second, final reading," Vlad Batrincea, vice-speaker of the parliament, stated.
Earlier on Thursday, Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu initiated a protest against the bill. The bill was proposed by the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, which supports incumbent President Igor Dodon.
Dodon’s term of office expires on December 23. President-elect Maia Sandu, leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, was declared winner in the presidential runoff by the Central Election Commission on November 15. The results of the election and the new president’s mandate are to be approved by Moldova’s Constitutional Court.