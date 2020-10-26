Baku says Aghjabedi district comes under artillery bombardment

BAKU, October 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Monday said the Aghjabedi district neighboring on Nagorno-Karabakh has come under artillery bombardment from Armenia.

"On October 26, at 11:20 (10:20 Moscow time - TASS) the Armenian armed forces violated the latest humanitarian truce to open artillery fire on the territory of the Aghjabedi district," the Defense Ministry said in a news release.

In the evening of October 25, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed a US-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which took effect on October 26 at 07:00 Moscow time. Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up on September 27. Both sides report casualties, including civilian ones. Earlier, ceasefire agreements were concluded twice. Both sides began to complain about violations shortly afterwards.

Baku and Yerevan have disputed sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the region declared secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. In the 1992-1994 armed conflict Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjoining districts.