UK claims Russian hackers tried to derail Tokyo Olympics

LONDON, October 20. /TASS/. The UK Foreign Office claims that Russian intelligence services tried to organize cyber attacks in order to derail the Tokyo Olympics before it was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic, the statement by UK Foreign Office published on Monday reads.

"Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, conducted cyber reconnaissance against officials and organisations at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to take place in Tokyo this summer before they were postponed, the UK has revealed today," the statement reads. "The targets included the Games’ organisers, logistics services and sponsors. The attacks on the 2020 Summer Games are the latest in a campaign of Russian malicious cyber activity against the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

"The GRU’s actions against the Olympic and Paralympic Games are cynical and reckless. We condemn them in the strongest possible terms," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "The UK will continue to work with our allies to call out and counter future malicious cyber attacks," he added.

Moscow has repeatedly denied Western accusations of Russian cyber attacks.