Iran has opportunity to buy weapons in foreign countries from Sunday

UN, October 18. /TASS/. The embargo on supplies to Iran and on Iranian export of conventional weapons expired on Sunday, the fifth anniversary from the effective time of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on settlement of the situation regarding the Iranian nuclear program and the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231 approved in its support, which set the relevant term for restrictions.

The United States repeatedly opposed cancellation of the weapons embargo in respect of Iran during the last several months and introduced sanctions on sales of weapons to Iran at the national level on September 21`.

Russia is not afraid of US sanctions because it is accustomed to them, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov says in a comment. Russia is developing multi-aspect cooperation with Iran and "cooperation in the military-technical sphere will proceed depending on needs of the parties and mutual readiness to such cooperation in a calm fashion," the diplomat adds.