Protesters and security forces clash in downtown Minsk

MINSK, October 11. /TASS/. Clashes between protesters and security forces began in the center of the Belarusian capital on Sunday near the Minsk Hero City Obelisk, a TASS correspondent reported.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered outside the obelisk, when police vans arrived at the square. The security forces later started dispersing protesters with billy clubs and detaining them.

The protesters started pelting the security forces with various objects. A sound similar to a stun grenade’s explosion was heard at the scene of the clashes.