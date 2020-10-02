US, Russia able to make progress in key areas - US National Security Council

WASHINGTON, October 2. /TASS/. Russia and the US are able to achieve progress in key cooperation spheres for the benefit of their peoples, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said after his meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Geneva Friday.

"We had business-like and constructive dialogue and, while we have differences, I am optimistic that the United States and Russia can make progress in key areas that will ultimately benefit both the American and Russian people," O’Brien underscored in a short statement, published in the US National Security Council Twitter Friday.

According to O’Brien, the sides discussed a number of mutually agreed upon topics.

"Arms control, cybersecurity, elections non-interference, counterterrorism, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Syria, Afghanistan, and several other bilateral issues of mutual interest," O’Brien listed.

According to the Advisor, he "made it very clear that the United States will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections, and the Russian side committed not to do so."

Earlier, Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin disclosed that "both sides confirmed the absence of intention to meddle in each other’s internal affairs, including in the electoral process in Russia and the US."

The sides also agreed to continue working on implementation of the initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin, including a summit of UN Security Council permanent members. The talks in Geneva, the spokesman noted, took place "in order to normalize bilateral relations and strengthen the international security.".