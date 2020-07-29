Russian Embassy receives note from Minsk over apprehension of 32 Russians

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in Belarus received a formal notification from the Foreign Ministry of Belarus regarding apprehension of 32 Russian citizens in the republic, the Embassy tweeted Wednesday.

"The Embassy received the official notification from the Main Consular Directorate of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Belarus regarding the apprehension of 32 Russian citizens," the tweet says.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry will invite envoys of Russia and Ukraine over the apprehension of over 30 Russian citizens, Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Andrey Ravkov said on TV Wednesday.

According to Ravkov, the Foreign Ministry was tasked with inviting the envoys "for certain explanations and discussion of relevant issues."

"It is known already, following questioning of these people, that about 14 people were registered in Donbass. This is why envoy of Ukraine was summoned as well," he said.