Hong Kong National security bill won't break HK's judicial independence — ex-police chief

Chinese authorities announced that draft resolution on Hong Kong national security law will be included in the agenda of the third session of National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China. The resolution is enabling NPC Standing Committee to craft the bill’s details and pass it. Afterwards it will be included to the Annex III of the Basic Law of Hong Kong and become a law. In other words, Beijing has decided to bypass the Legislative Council of Hong Kong and craft a new national security law for the city himself. According to the resolution, the new law is intended to prevent, stop and punish acts in Hong Kong that threaten national security (secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference). And it also suggests that Chinese Central Government will set up its own "security organs" in Hong Kong. Deputy Director of the National Narcotics Control Commission of the Ministry of Public Security of China, former Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force Andy Tsang told TASS some details on the legislation and why China has waited for more than 20 years to initiate that bill.

- Good evening, Mr. Tsang. Can you give us any details on the legislation?

First of all, I want to make some points. You first question is about why the Central Government is introducing the bill now. The purpose of doing this is to address clear and serious threats to the internal security of Hong Kong and national security of the country because of the existing legal loopholes now. If there is no such a loophole, there would be no need for the Central Government to do this.

The threats, which I am talking about, can be seen in what happened in Hong Kong in past several months. I am sure you have been following it and I do not need any further explanation. So, unless we do this, we will not be able to stop this threats.

- PRC restored sovereignty over Hong Kong more than 20 years ago. Why Chinese government has initiated a Hong Kong national security legislation only this year?

National security has always been the responsibility of the country. When we designed "One country, two systems", we made a requirement in the Basic Law of Hong Kong for Hong Kong to enact law to uphold the national security under certain respective law.

Now for the political reasons and other reasons the city is unable to enact the law. I mean the country has been extremely patient. I can say the country has been waiting for 20 years, more than 20 years. And yet only now the country takes its move. This is because the threat has become so serious that something must be done. Or else the national security of the country would be jeopardized or internal security of Hong Kong city itself would be jeopardized. It's only because of the need for the country to fulfill its responsibility.

You can put it other way. It's because of the failure of the city itself to enact the law to uphold the national security the central government is required to takes this steps right now.

- You have served as a Commissioner of Police from to 2011 till 2015. In 2014 there were mass protests in Hong Kong, it was the movement which is now known as Umbrella Movement or Occupy Movement. So you personally have an experience of dealing with mass protests. What is the difference between the protests in 2014 and in 2019?

I am glad you did not use the term of civil disobedience because what I saw in 2014 and what I see now has nothing to do with civil disobedience. This is civil disturbance. We are talking about assaults, about damage, about arsons, about unlawful assembles, riots and even acts resembling terrorism through this period.

I do not think anyone can call this civil disobedience, which by nature is peaceful. What we are seeing is none of this. Now all has changed. Its conversed. Dealing with unlawful Occupy Central Movement back in 2014 when I was a commissioner, we were seeing the blocking of major intersections and, for a long period, attacks on police officers. Attacks on police were primarily using improvised weapons like sharpened umbrellas, sharpened certain objects or shields with spikes, or bricks.

Now what we are seeing now is an escalation. Instead of attacking only police officers or police cordon lines the rioters, or sometimes people call them protesters but I would rather call them rioters, the rioters are attacking people holding different views to them or the people who resembles them of people holding different views to them, sometimes even innocent members of public who happened to be just on their way. So why they were trying to cause damage to those innocent people because they happened to be on their way. And they got beaten. Sometimes badly beaten. Sometimes it was because where they are coming from, including our mainland visitors. That’s the target.

And the escalation of the level of violence really is horrifying. So from improvised weapons they move on to petrol bombs, moving on to firearms and, even lately, explosives. These threats are real and serious and must be addressed. So I am getting more worried. And I am really relieved that’s the Central Government now takes this step to introduce the law directly to Hong Kong to address the threat. Because we have legal loopholes which otherwise cannot be blocked.

- Do you see any difference between the protests in 2014 and the protests in last year from the perspective of foreign engagement?

There two observations on this. One of them is getting more obvious. In 2014 we were seeing support by foreign and external powers, support from behind. And now this time we are seeing direct interference both from foreign and external powers. And this is worrying.

The other worrying thing is internal. From 2014 till now we have seen radicalism escalating to extremism, escalating to violent extremism. I think everyone would be worrying about it. And so the other worrying fact is that we are seeing this participants. I mean the people who participate in this criminal acts, including students, sometimes even young students, teenagers and they were being sort of, I would call them deceived to believe certain things, into doing this things which are terrible. Things has gone worse. And something must be done to stop this.

- You have just said you felt relief when heard about this legislation, but some people they did not feel it. First of all their worries are connected with this law. According to this law Chinese Central Government will set up organizations in HK in order to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining national security. And there is still not so much information on details of this legislation. Can you give them to us and everything which is connected to this organizations which will be set in Kong Kong to maintain national security?

I will do with this from two perspectives. First of all focus of the bill itself and eventual explanation. The bill is directly against certain acts, including acts of separatism, acts of overturn of the government, terrorism acts and interference of foreign and external powers. It's very specific. And all of this has nothing to do with ordinary members of public. And it would be fair to say that freedom and rights of the ordinary members of public will not be affected in anyway. And so they have nothing to fear.

Who needs to fear? Those people who are committing all this acts. Acts of separatism, acts of overturn of the government, acts of terrorism and acts of interfering by an external powers or foreign governments. So it's very specific.

And you have just said that many people were relieved to hear that. Of course if effectively do with this threats the ordinary members, the greaten number of the ordinary members of the public would be better protected. They would be relieved on the fear of this violence as they walk on the streets of Hong Kong. Now shop owners are worrying about their shops being messed up. And ordinary members of public are worrying of being beaten up. Now once we able to stop this we can put their lives back to normal. And so will benefit from this.

The second question you have asked is about the agencies that will give effect to this new legislation. Of course with any new legislation we have to think about giving it effectiveness. And I believe what will happen is no different to any country. I mean national security is a function that is fulfilled by almost just any government in every corner of the world. And so you would expect agency responsible for upholding national security to be operating. Whether or not the power of this national security agency will include power of arrest or power of detention, I believe that would be clearly spelled out and prescribed by law. And given the development of the rule of law in China I have confidence that would be a fair game for everyone.

- I understand your point, but the most frequent question about these agencies is this. In what legal framework will the staff of this agencies will work? Will them work in the legal framework of the PRC or Hong Kong?

I think it would be made very clear to people of Hong Kong, people of China and perhaps for people of the world. What I understand on this new offences under this new law is if anyone is arrested he still will be brought before the court of Hong Kong. So what we are talking about is that they will be trialed under Hong Kong judicial system. That is the way I understand it.

And of course you obviously want to wait to see the actual legislation. But, in my understanding, this is the way it is going, because when the central Government announced it, there is one point which it emphasized it is judicial independence. And the final determination of court cases still rest in Hong Kong. So I can only read that this new offences would be trialed in the court of Hong Kong and not in the court in the Mainland.

- So, according to your information, this legislation will not let Hong Kong government to extradite people to the mainland?

Nothing to do with that. Nothing to do with that.

- There are lot publications about this legislation in Hong Kong and international media. And it is said that it has special importance before the elections. The Hong Kong Legislative Council election is scheduled on September 2020. People think that elections and this legislation itself can lead to new round of protests. Do you think it is possible? Also there is a fear that people detained during such protests for any violations or crimes would be prosecuted according to the new law. How can you comment such fears, will the prosecution process be held according to the current laws or will it also include new legislation?

All right. In the legal system we have in Hong Kong any new law introduced will not have retrospective effect. Which is they will only take into effect on the day it affected. I don’t have a timetable when the actual law will be enacted. Take for instance if the new law is enacted, say, in July, anything that happened between now and July cannot be dealt by the new law. It has to be dealt by the existing law. This is the Hong Kong legal system.

But let's go back to your question. Would be there more protests? Already we had radicals coming out yesterday in Hong Kong, causing damage and attacking innocent people, including the lawyers who simply tried to argue with them. He was badly beaten up and seriously injured.

So because we are dealing with, remember I said it, a clear oppression and serious threat to the internal security of the city and national security of the country, so we can only expect that this threats will continue until the new law comes into effect. It's sad, but it’s a reality.

- Other question which frequently shows up in media and social media of Hong Kong is about the crimes and penalties, which will be dealt according to this legislation. For example, the protesters which were detained last year are prosecuted for unauthorized assembly, unlawful assembly, disorderly conducts. And in some most grave cases they are prosecuted for rioting. And according to currents laws the most severe imprisonment is nearly 10 years. Do you know does this legislation contains longer imprisonment terms for violations?

If everyone is equal before the law then it doesn’t matter one is media worker or cleaner in the lavatory. If he or she commits a crime, he or she should be brought before the law. I mean it is as simple as that. And we have a judicial authority which is hailed in very high regards by the international community. If they think they should not be brought before the court, they have happy chance to bid their case before the court.

Everyone is equal before the law. So it doesn’t matter you are the part of the media. If you commit a crime you have to appear before the court and be dealt with by law.

Now, as for penalties for these new offences, I don’t have details myself. But it would be useful to make references to what other countries are doing. I mean penalties that other countries mete out in similar cases. I mean taking reference to your own country, to Russia, or you may take reference to USA, UK, some Western and European countries. The way I see it is this: the new offences will be heard in the court of Hong Kong. And they will have the advocacy. That’s all I can say.

- The last question on this agencies is about the personnel. It will be filled in Hong Kong or it is the personnel that will be sent from mainland?

The bill that we are introducing requires two things. One is for dedicated unit to be set up by Hong Kong itself, by the city. And then the other unit will be set up by the Central Government at the national level. So it's both on the local and on the national level.

As a matter of fact this has always been the case with other jurisdictions. Take your own country, you have national agencies taking care of this, but local enforcement agencies would always be involved. Same with Hong Kong where we have a special branch, which is in charge of those things even now.

- There are a lot of rumors about this legislation. And one of them is connected with media and internet freedoms in Hong Kong. Does this legislation has any provisions about media and internet control in HKSAR?

I have no specific information, but there are two points I wish to make. First of all the internet world is not a world of his own. The Internet world is still part of the physical world. So, whatever applies to the physical world will still apply to the Internet world. That’s the part one.

Then go back to the second part of the question, which is the freedom of speech and freedom of press. The same standard is applied. What you can do in the physical world, you can do in the Internet world. What you cannot do in the physical world, you cannot do in the Internet world. So, no change of standard.

Interviewed by Roman Balandin