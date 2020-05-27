{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Hong Kong National security bill won't break HK's judicial independence — ex-police chief

In an interview to TASS, ex-chief of the Hong Kong Police Force Andy Tsang gave some details on the legislation and explained why China has waited for more than 20 years to propose the law
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Chinese authorities announced that draft resolution on Hong Kong national security law will be included in the agenda of the third session of National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China. The resolution is enabling NPC Standing Committee to craft the bill’s details and pass it. Afterwards it will be included to the Annex III of the Basic Law of Hong Kong and become a law. In other words, Beijing has decided to bypass the Legislative Council of Hong Kong and craft a new national security law for the city himself. According to the resolution, the new law is intended to prevent, stop and punish acts in Hong Kong that threaten national security (secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference). And it also suggests that Chinese Central Government will set up its own "security organs" in Hong Kong. Deputy Director of the National Narcotics Control Commission of the Ministry of Public Security of China, former Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force Andy Tsang told TASS some details on the legislation and why China has waited for more than 20 years to initiate that bill.

 

- Good evening, Mr. Tsang. Can you give us any details on the legislation?

First of all, I want to make some points. You first question is about why the Central Government is introducing the bill now. The purpose of doing this is to address clear and serious threats to the internal security of Hong Kong and national security of the country because of the existing legal loopholes now. If there is no such a loophole, there would be no need for the Central Government to do this.

The threats, which I am talking about, can be seen in what happened in Hong Kong in past several months. I am sure you have been following it and I do not need any further explanation.  So, unless we do this, we will not be able to stop this threats.

- PRC restored sovereignty over Hong Kong more than 20 years ago. Why Chinese government has initiated a Hong Kong national security legislation only this year?

National security has always been the responsibility of the country. When we designed "One country, two systems", we made a requirement in the Basic Law of Hong Kong for Hong Kong to enact law to uphold the national security under certain respective law.

Now for the political reasons and other reasons the city is unable to enact the law. I mean the country has been extremely patient. I can say the country has been waiting for 20 years, more than 20 years. And yet only now the country takes its move. This is because the threat has become so serious that something must be done. Or else the national security of the country would be jeopardized or internal security of Hong Kong city itself would be jeopardized. It's only because of the need for the country to fulfill its responsibility.

You can put it other way. It's because of the failure of the city itself to enact the law to uphold the national security the central government is required to takes this steps right now.

- You have served as a Commissioner of Police from to 2011 till 2015. In 2014 there were mass protests in Hong Kong, it was the movement which is now known as Umbrella Movement or Occupy Movement. So you personally have an experience of dealing with mass protests. What is the difference between the protests in 2014 and in 2019?

I am glad you did not use the term of civil disobedience because what I saw in 2014 and what I see now has nothing to do with civil disobedience. This is civil disturbance. We are talking about assaults, about damage, about arsons, about unlawful assembles, riots and even acts resembling terrorism through this period.

I do not think anyone can call this civil disobedience, which by nature is peaceful. What we are seeing is none of this. Now all has changed. Its conversed. Dealing with unlawful Occupy Central Movement back in 2014 when I was a commissioner, we were seeing the blocking of major intersections and, for a long period, attacks on police officers. Attacks on police were primarily using improvised weapons like sharpened umbrellas, sharpened certain objects or shields with spikes, or bricks.

Now what we are seeing now is an escalation. Instead of attacking only police officers or police cordon lines the rioters, or sometimes people call them protesters but I would rather call them rioters, the rioters are attacking people holding different views to them or the people who resembles them of people holding different views to them, sometimes even innocent members of public who happened to be just on their way. So why they were trying to cause damage to those innocent people because they happened to be on their way. And they got beaten. Sometimes badly beaten. Sometimes it was because where they are coming from, including our mainland visitors. That’s the target.

And the escalation of the level of violence really is horrifying. So from improvised weapons they move on to petrol bombs, moving on to firearms and, even lately, explosives. These threats are real and serious and must be addressed. So I am getting more worried. And I am really relieved that’s the Central Government now takes this step to introduce the law directly to Hong Kong to address the threat. Because we have legal loopholes which otherwise cannot be blocked.

- Do you see any difference between the protests in 2014 and the protests in last year from the perspective of foreign engagement?

There two observations on this. One of them is getting more obvious. In 2014 we were seeing support by foreign and external powers, support from behind. And now this time we are seeing direct interference both from foreign and external powers. And this is worrying.

The other worrying thing is internal. From 2014 till now we have seen radicalism escalating to extremism, escalating to violent extremism. I think everyone would be worrying about it. And so the other worrying fact is that we are seeing this participants. I mean the people who participate in this criminal acts, including students, sometimes even young students, teenagers and they were being sort of, I would call them deceived to believe certain things, into doing this things which are terrible. Things has gone worse. And something must be done to stop this.

- You have just said you felt relief when heard about this legislation, but some people they did not feel it. First of all their worries are connected with this law. According to this law Chinese Central Government will set up organizations in HK in order to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining national security. And there is still not so much information on details of this legislation. Can you give them to us and everything which is connected to this organizations which will be set in Kong Kong to maintain national security?

I will do with this from two perspectives. First of all focus of the bill itself and eventual explanation. The bill is directly against certain acts, including acts of separatism, acts of overturn of the government, terrorism acts and interference of foreign and external powers. It's very specific. And all of this has nothing to do with ordinary members of public. And it would be fair to say that freedom and rights of the ordinary members of public will not be affected in anyway. And so they have nothing to fear.

Who needs to fear? Those people who are committing all this acts. Acts of separatism, acts of overturn of the government, acts of terrorism and acts of interfering by an external powers or foreign governments. So it's very specific.

And you have just said that many people were relieved to hear that. Of course if effectively do with this threats the ordinary members, the greaten number of the ordinary members of the public would be better protected. They would be relieved on the fear of this violence as they walk on the streets of Hong Kong. Now shop owners are worrying about their shops being messed up. And ordinary members of public are worrying of being beaten up. Now once we able to stop this we can put their lives back to normal. And so will benefit from this.

The second question you have asked is about the agencies that will give effect to this new legislation. Of course with any new legislation we have to think about giving it effectiveness. And I believe what will happen is no different to any country. I mean national security is a function that is fulfilled by almost just any government in every corner of the world. And so you would expect agency responsible for upholding national security to be operating. Whether or not the power of this national security agency will include power of arrest or power of detention, I believe that would be clearly spelled out and prescribed by law. And given the development of the rule of law in China I have confidence that would be a fair game for everyone.

- I understand your point, but the most frequent question about these agencies is this. In what legal framework will the staff of this agencies will work? Will them work in the legal framework of the PRC or Hong Kong?

I think it would be made very clear to people of Hong Kong, people of China and perhaps for people of the world. What I understand on this new offences under this new law is if anyone is arrested he still will be brought before the court of Hong Kong. So what we are talking about is that they will be trialed under Hong Kong judicial system. That is the way I understand it.

And of course you obviously want to wait to see the actual legislation. But, in my understanding, this is the way it is going, because when the central Government announced it, there is one point which it emphasized it is judicial independence. And the final determination of court cases still rest in Hong Kong. So I can only read that this new offences would be trialed in the court of Hong Kong and not in the court in the Mainland.

- So, according to your information, this legislation will not let Hong Kong government to extradite people to the mainland?

Nothing to do with that. Nothing to do with that.

- There are lot publications about this legislation in Hong Kong and international media. And it is said that it has special importance before the elections. The Hong Kong Legislative Council election is scheduled on September 2020. People think that elections and this legislation itself can lead to new round of protests. Do you think it is possible? Also there is a fear that people detained during such protests for any violations or crimes would be prosecuted according to the new law. How can you comment such fears, will the prosecution process be held according to the current laws or will it also include new legislation?

All right. In the legal system we have in Hong Kong any new law introduced will not have retrospective effect. Which is they will only take into effect on the day it affected. I don’t have a timetable when the actual law will be enacted. Take for instance if the new law is enacted, say, in July, anything that happened between now and July cannot be dealt by the new law. It has to be dealt by the existing law. This is the Hong Kong legal system.

But let's go back to your question. Would be there more protests? Already we had radicals coming out yesterday in Hong Kong, causing damage and attacking innocent people, including the lawyers who simply tried to argue with them. He was badly beaten up and seriously injured.

So because we are dealing with, remember I said it, a clear oppression and serious threat to the internal security of the city and national security of the country, so we can only expect that this threats will continue until the new law comes into effect. It's sad, but it’s a reality.

- Other question which frequently shows up in media and social media of Hong Kong is about the crimes and penalties, which will be dealt according to this legislation. For example, the protesters which were detained last year are prosecuted for unauthorized assembly, unlawful assembly, disorderly conducts. And in some most grave cases they are prosecuted for rioting. And according to currents laws the most severe imprisonment is nearly 10 years. Do you know does this legislation contains longer imprisonment terms for violations?

If everyone is equal before the law then it doesn’t matter one is media worker or cleaner in the lavatory. If he or she commits a crime, he or she should be brought before the law. I mean it is as simple as that. And we have a judicial authority which is hailed in very high regards by the international community. If they think they should not be brought before the court, they have happy chance to bid their case before the court.

Everyone is equal before the law. So it doesn’t matter you are the part of the media. If you commit a crime you have to appear before the court and be dealt with by law.

Now, as for penalties for these new offences, I don’t have details myself. But it would be useful to make references to what other countries are doing. I mean penalties that other countries mete out in similar cases. I mean taking reference to your own country, to Russia, or you may take reference to USA, UK, some Western and European countries. The way I see it is this: the new offences will be heard in the court of Hong Kong. And they will have the advocacy. That’s all I can say.

- The last question on this agencies is about the personnel. It will be filled in Hong Kong or it is the personnel that will be sent from mainland?

The bill that we are introducing requires two things. One is for dedicated unit to be set up by Hong Kong itself, by the city. And then the other unit will be set up by the Central Government at the national level. So it's both on the local and on the national level.

As a matter of fact this has always been the case with other jurisdictions. Take your own country, you have national agencies taking care of this, but local enforcement agencies would always be involved. Same with Hong Kong where we have a special branch, which is in charge of those things even now.

- There are a lot of rumors about this legislation. And one of them is connected with media and internet freedoms in Hong Kong. Does this legislation has any provisions about media and internet control in HKSAR?

I have no specific information, but there are two points I wish to make. First of all the internet world is not a world of his own. The Internet world is still part of the physical world. So, whatever applies to the physical world will still apply to the Internet world. That’s the part one.

Then go back to the second part of the question, which is the freedom of speech and freedom of press. The same standard is applied. What you can do in the physical world, you can do in the Internet world. What you cannot do in the physical world, you cannot do in the Internet world. So, no change of standard.

 

Interviewed by Roman Balandin

World
US can arrange nuclear test within months if necessary, Pentagon says
The official said that, in his opinion, a nuclear test "would happen relatively rapidly"
Read more
Russian nationals arrive in Moscow after exhausting repatriation trip from Fiji
Within two days, a group of 18 Russian nationals had been traveling to Rome with the assistance of diplomats from the Russian embassies to Australia, Qatar and Italy, where a plane with a hundred of Russian passengers was waiting for them to evacuate all of them to Moscow
Read more
Defense firm delivers over 2,000 Tigr armored vehicles to Russian, foreign customers
A wide range of various remote-controlled combat modules can be mounted on Tigr armored vehicles, according to the developer
Read more
Syrian troops destroy terrorist unit in Raqqa province's southwest, says online paper
The government troops had conducted a mop-up operation near the city of Salmiya, from where militants had been attacking military convoys on a regular basis
Read more
Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Russia may start in autumn, expert says
To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Press review: US production may exit China and Abbas runs to Putin over annexation fears
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 21
Read more
Structure of Russian-German trade, economic relationship to change
IT-technologies will take center stage, the adviser for President of Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Georgy Petrov believes
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Berlin ready to receive coronavirus patients from Moscow - mayor
Berlin’s Mayor Michael Muller added that no response has yet followed
Read more
World witnessing US century ceding to Asian one, says EU foreign policy chief
In his words, the novel coronavirus pandemic can be seen as a kind of accelerator of this process
Read more
Russia not to engage in lunar race that resembles US election campaign — Roscosmos
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Gas transit from Russia to Europe via Poland stopped
Gas supplies at the Malnov point on the Polish-German border began to decline gradually over the weekend
Read more
Press review: NATO to suffer from US Open Skies exit and Trump sees fraud in mail-in vote
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 26
Read more
Russia begins construction of the first PAK DA strategic bomber - sources
The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021
Read more
Russian, Syrian naval forces conduct joint exercise to protect Tartus port
During the exercise, four imaginary saboteur divers were trying to plant a self-made explosive on the seafloor
Read more
Second modernized Tu-22M3M bomber tested on hypersonic speeds — source
Preliminary trials are scheduled for completion in 2020
Read more
Russian fighter jets intercept US spy plane above Mediterranean — US Navy
The incident lasted about an hour, the US 6th Fleet’s press service said
Read more
Four dead in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Chukotka
A source in the Ministry of Defense also said that technical malfunction is the probable cause of crash
Read more
Russia should start work on new orbital station, says Roscosmos chief
Dmitry Rogozin presumed that the ISS would exist for 7-10 years, considering the station’s structural fatigue and the given service life of the orbiter’s modules
Read more
Russia’s Vector Institute to begin clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine in late June - CEO
Rinat Maksyutov said that the Institute picked three promising vaccine prototypes for further research
Read more
Russia reports less than 10,000 COVID-19 new cases for 10th day in a row
The daily growth rate remained unchanged from Sunday at 2.6%
Read more
Russian sailors captured off Benin’s coast released
The kidnapped crewmembers of Tommi Ritscher container ship included three Russians, according to earlier data
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1
The rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect
Read more
Russian latest amphibious assault ship resumes trials in Baltic Sea
As the shipyard spokesman said, at the final stage of the shipbuilders’ sea trials, the ship will conduct artillery firings
Read more
Medicine to prevent cytokine storm registered in Russia
To date, a total of 362,342 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
US seeks to undermine Russians’ trust in Putin via controlled media - State Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, some of them probably don’t even realize that they are "just pawns, which are used to destroy their own country"
Read more
Russia’s latest Koalitsiya wheeled howitzer enters trials
The version based on the Kamaz wheeled chassis has certain advantages, according to the developer
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
US-Kurdish patrol ambushed in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, eight injured — SANA
Three US servicemen and five Kurds were injured when terrorists opened fire at them
Read more
Over 60,000 people expecting repatriation flights to Russia
The largest number of Russians have been registered in Thailand, according to the ministry
Read more
US willfully ruining strategic stability system - Russian diplomat
"They feel they are exclusive," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Gas supplies via Yamal-Europe pipeline down to almost zero
The Yamal-Europe pipeline is used for Russian gas deliveries to Germany via Belarus and Poland
Read more
Russia to start lifting restrictions on domestic tourism from June 1
Risks of another wave of the coronavirus infection in Russia are still high, according to the deputy PM
Read more
Over half of Russian regions can begin to loosen up lockdowns, says top sanitary official
44 regions have grounds to begin phase one of lifting the lockdowns
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
Over 20 robotic mine clearance vehicles to arrive for Russia’s engineering troops in 2020
Under the defense procurement plan, the defense contractor has already transferred 12 upgraded robotic vehicles to the storage facility in the Moscow Region, according to the top brass
Read more
Russian-Chinese anti-coronavirus cooperation will enhance ties - Wang Yi
China is working with Russia in order to turn the crisis into an opportunity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said
Read more
Russian embassy urges Bloomberg to apologize for disinformation about Putin’s ratings
"They probably hope that their audience will not check the source and find a real level of trust 67.9%," the embassy said
Read more
Government bans fuel import to Russia for 4 months
The measure is effective until October 1
Read more
UK, US, Ukraine, Estonia ignored UN Security Council meeting on Crimea - Russian Mission
"We were willing to provide them a tribune and a venue for dialogue with people living in Crimea", the Permanent Mission said
Read more
Russia to discuss its new weapon systems only along with US missile shield, says diplomat
The US and its NATO allies are unready up to now to reconfirm the formula that there can be no victors in a nuclear war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
US carried out 70 regime-changing operations during Cold War — Russian envoy
The diplomat mentioned this data, citing western analysts, against a backdrop of incessant barrage of US accusations of Russia’s alleged election interference
Read more
Press review: Russian regions lift quarantines and Sweden isolated for being lockdown-free
Top stories from te Russian press on Monday, May 25
Read more
Russia views amendments to Hong Kong law as China’s domestic affair — Lavrov
The Chinese authorities are going to consider plans of setting up special state security bodies in the Special Administrative Region
Read more
Russia to hold Victory Day Parade on June 24 — Putin
The Immortal Regiment march is planned to be held on Russia’s Navy Day, July 26, if the epidemiological situation allows, the president ruled
Read more
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Read more
Russia has right to ban monitoring flights along Abkhazia, South Ossetia borders — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, Washington’s claims concerning the range of flights over Russia’s Kaliningrad Region are groundless, since the regime of monitoring flights over this region set by Russia under the Open Skies Treaty is identical to that set by the US for flights over Alaska
Read more
Fate of Nord Stream 2 - no reason for concern — Russia's EU envoy
He indicated that the gas pipeline was almost completed
Read more
Pentagon says about 14 Russian-made warplanes could be on Libya’s territory
Earlier, the US claimed that Russia assisted in redeploying militants from Syria to Libya
Read more
Russia will not accept attempts to privatize the Moon, says Roscosmos CEO
The Roscosmos CEO emphasized that Russia would begin the implementation of a lunar program in 2021 by launching the Luna-25 spacecraft to the Moon
Read more