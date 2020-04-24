Vietnam reports two new coronavirus patients after zero cases in eight days

HANOI, April 24./TASS/. Vietnam, that has seen no coronavirus cases for the past eight days, has reported two new COVID-19 patients, local radio reported referring to the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, two school students from a northern province tested positive after a recent trip to Japan. Their condition is stable.

The first coronavirus cases was reported in the country on January 23. As of April 24, 270 cases are reported. As many as 225 patients have recovered, and 45 remain in clinics under medics’ care. Against the background of success in battling coronavirus achieved over the recent weeks, the Vietnamese authorities on April 23 relaxed the rules of social isolation, under which people were not allowed to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. At the same time, they began to gradually lift restrictions on municipal transport, as well as on the activity of shopping facilities and service businesses.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.