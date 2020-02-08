Russia, Turkey hold three-hour talks on Idlib in Ankara - TV

ANKARA, February 8. /TASS/. A Russian delegation held talks with their Turkish counterparts in Ankara on Saturday, Haberturk television said on Saturday.

According to the channel, the delegations focused on the situation in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone. The talks were held behind closed doors at the Turkish Foreign Ministry for at least three hours.

A worsening situation in Idlib has prompted talks between Russian and Turkish officials. The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the Russian and Turkish militaries had again attempted to declare a ceasefire, but terrorists just stepped up their attacks. As a result, Russian and Turkish military officials were killed. In response, the Syrian army launched a counterattack against extremists, seizing the town of Saraqib outside Idlib on February 5.

Idlib is the only Syrian region that has been controlled by illegal armed groups since 2012. A northern de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants who refused to surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and Syria’s southern regions.