China to boost partnership with Russia for the sake of global stability

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. Beijing seeks to boost strategic partnership with Russia for the sake of global stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

"We will step up efforts to boost partnership for the sake of global stability and confidence" he said, as cited by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "China will strengthen relations of strategic partnership with Russia in all areas," Wang Yi added.

According to him, China and Russia took some important steps in 2019, which made it possible to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. "It was crucial in terms of ensuring global stability," the Chinese top diplomat pointed out.

Wang Yi added that in order to improve the global situation, Beijing also plans to boost cooperation with the European Union, as well as with African, Latin American and Middle Eastern countries.