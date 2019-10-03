Matters of Arctic should be solved by Arctic nations only — Trump

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. The matters of the Arctic region should be solved only by actual Arctic nations, US President Donald Trump said at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the White House on Wednesday.

"America and Finland are also working together to advance stability, freedom of navigation, and respect for national sovereignty in the Arctic. Both of our nations are committed to a secure Arctic region -- free from external intrusion, interference, and coercion. Simply put, we believe that the affairs of the Arctic should be governed by the actual nations of the Arctic," the US president said.

"And, as you know, there are other people coming into the Arctic, and we don’t like it. And we can’t let it happen, and we won’t let it happen," he added.

A high-ranking White House official said during a phone briefing for journalists that the US president was concerned by China’s growing determination to be present in the Arctic. The White House also said it was cooperating with its partners with an aim to push China out of the Arctic region.