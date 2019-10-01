Trump concerned about Russia’s increased military presence in Arctic — official

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is concerned about Russia’s increased military presence in the Arctic and the growing interest of China in this region, a Washington high-ranking official said during a phone briefing for reporters held in view of the visit of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the US.

"As two Arctic nations, we both care deeply about the High North and want to maintain it as a region of low tension," the official said. "The president [Trump] is concerned about Russia’s large military build-up in the Arctic, and China’s growing ambition and presence," he added.

In response to a TASS request to expand on the reasons for the US leader’s concern, the official stated: "It’s pretty clear that the Arctic should be an area for commerce, not for Russian militarization, as Russia has done elsewhere."