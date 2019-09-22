Taliban delegation, Chinese diplomats discuss Taliban’s talks with US

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. Representatives of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) held talks with Chinese diplomats in Beijing to discuss the situation around Taliban’s dialogue with the US administration and an agreement on restoring peace in Afghanistan, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban Qatar office, tweeted on Sunday.

According to Shaheen, Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met in Beijing with Chinese foreign ministry’s envoy for Afghanistan Deng Xijun. The sides "discussed the Taliban’s talks with the US administration officials and a draft peace agreement" reached during talks in Qatar. Taliban’s delegation included nine people.

The United States began literally separate negotiations with Taliban in early autumn 2018. The Kabul government did not take part and was only informed about the results fait accompli by the US side. After nine rounds of talks, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad confirmed in early September that a principled peace agreement had been reached with Taliban. Among other things, the agreement envisaged withdrawal of more than 5,000 American soldiers from Afghanistan.

But following a terror attack in Kabul killing 12 people, including an American soldier, US President Donald Trump cancelled his meetings with the Taliban leaders and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani originally planned to be held in Camp David on September 8.