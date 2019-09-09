Russia, France face same terror threat, though approaches differ, says defense chief

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Paris have different approaches in Syria but confront the shared threat of terrorism, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Monday after a 2+2-format meeting between the Russian and French foreign and defense ministers.

“In Syria, we confront a common challenge — terrorism, although our approaches differ,” she said.

“We are very worried about the situation in the Idlib zone and the humanitarian situation. We have our red lines that remain unchanged. Thus, it concerns the use of chemical weapons. We must be able to overcome what divides us,” she said, adding that serious efforts are needed for that.

“We only started this work today, this morning. But the quality of our contact makes me think that we will be successful on this path, even if it is not smooth,” she noted.