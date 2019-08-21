UNSC will hold emergency session on US missile projects on August 22

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session on Thursday on US missile projects that violate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russia's acting envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told TASS on Wednesday.

"Together with China, we requested a UNSC session over US statements about plans to develop and deploy intermediate-range missiles," Polyansky said.

He added that the UNSC session will be held on Thursday in an open format with a report by a representative of the UN secretary general.

On Monday, the Pentagon reported that the United States had tested a land-based cruise missile capable of hitting its target after flying more than 500 kilometers for the first time after Washington’s exit from the INF Treaty.