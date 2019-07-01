Five settlements in Syria come under shelling by militants in past day

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Five settlements in Syria’s Latakia governorate came under shelling by militants from illegal armed groups during the past day, Major General Alexei Bakin, chief of the Russian Center for eeconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"Throughout the day, militants shelled the settlements of Sandran, Qinsibba, al-Areym, al-Haruka and Safsara in the Latakia governorate," Bakin said.

The Russian reconciliation center calls on field commanders of illegal armed groups to stop provocations and join the process of peace settlement, he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.