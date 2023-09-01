Russia’s national football team to play two friendlies against Egypt this month

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team is scheduled to play two away friendly matches against Egypt later this month, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said in its statement on Friday.

According to the RFU, the friendly matches announced between the national teams of Russia and Egypt will be held on September 7 and 11 and they will both be hosted by the Egyptian city of Suez.

"The Russian national team's players will be in the same age bracket as their [Egyptian] opponents," the RFU said in its statement.

"This will be a great opportunity for Russia's youth, guys born in 2001-2002, to get some game experience at the highest-possible international level," according to the statement.

Russia’s ban from int’l competition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.