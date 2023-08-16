About 300 people make preliminary list for Russian delegation to 2024 Paralympics in Paris

BELOVO /Kemerovo Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Some 300 people have been listed on a preliminary basis to be included in Russia’s delegation to the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in France, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Wednesday.

The Organizing Committee of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris earlier sent a letter to the RPC asking it to provide information about the preliminary number of persons making up the Russian delegation at next year’s tournament.

"We have sent an application with our forecast that factors in all present-day criteria," Rozhkov said. "Our preliminary list of delegation members includes some 300 people."

"We have not listed representatives of team sports events such as Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, and Wheelchair Rugby, as well as team disciplines in swimming and athletics, Boccia and other sports competitions," the RPC president clarified.

Some 40 Russian Para-athletes have already qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics following the summer Paralympic swimming tournament in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region. Forty more track and field athletes will be selected based on the results of the Russian summer Paralympics tournament in the Chuvashia Region.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. The issue of Russia’s participation in next year’s Paralympics will be discussed at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly meeting on September 27.