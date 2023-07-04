Putin invites SCO teams to University International Sports Festival in Russia

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited on Tuesday national teams of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to the 2023 University International Sports Festival, which is due next month in Russia’s Yekaterinburg.

"Seizing the occasion, I invite national teams of all your countries to the city of Yekaterinburg, which is set to host in August the 2023 University International Sports Festival with the participation of athletes from the SCO as well as BRICS and CIS," Putin said speaking during the online SCO summit on Tuesday.

The Russian president also pointed out "the interest in Russian ideas, voiced a year ago, regarding sports development within the SCO framework and the organization of major sports events under the SCO’s auspices" on the territory of the organization’s member states.

The 2023 University International Sports Festival will be hosted by the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between August 19 and 31 with the participation of athletes from the BRICS (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), SCO and the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States). A total of 193 sets of medals are at the stake in 14 sports competitions at the upcoming sports festival.

India-chaired online summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State is being attended by all the SCO member states and the heads of the organization’s Secretariat and Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. In addition, the heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the United Nations Organization (UN), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have been invited to the summit.