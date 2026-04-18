Attacker who killed police officer, injured 3 others detained in Russia’s Orenburg region

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The police in the Russian southwestern Orenburg Region have detained the attacker who opened fire on police officers attempting to detain him on Thursday, killing one policeman and injuring three others, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"My colleagues in the Orenburg Region have detained the attacker who on April 16 opened fire on police officers before fleeing," she said.

The attacker was spotted and blocked near the village of Beloshapka by a traffic police team on April 18, Volk specified.

Officers from Police Department No. 3 of the Orsk Intermunicipal Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry arrived in the settlement of Akkermanovka outside Novotroitsk on Thursday evening to detain a man on the federal wanted list. The perpetrator opened fire on the police officers; one was killed, and three others were hospitalized. A criminal case has been initiated under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer).

The killed police officer is Nikita Gnusin, a senior police lieutenant. He was shot on his 28th birthday. Not long ago, he had returned from combat duty in the zone of the special military operation. He is survived by his 4-year-old son.