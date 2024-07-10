Number of employed in Russia continues to grow and has reached 74.1 mln — Putin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Unemployment in Russia remains at all-time lows, while the number of people employed continues to grow, reaching 74.1 million versus 73.4 million a year ago, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with government members.

"Compared to last year - last year there were 73.4 million employed people - this year there are already 74.1 million," the President said.

"More than 2,000 vacancies are open, and unemployment is at a historically low level of 2.6%," the head of state added.

According to the Federal Statistics Service, record low unemployment rates have persisted for the second month. Only 2 million people aged 15 and over in the entire country could be classified as unemployed, according to international methodology.