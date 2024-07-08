Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader live in Novo-Ogaryovo

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 8. /TASS/. Two rare Pungsan breed hunting dogs, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Pyongyang, live in Novo-Ogaryovo.

The pets can be seen in the footage published by VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the Russian leader's residence near Moscow today. During a stroll around Novo-Ogaryovo, the delegation also passed a building with a fence, behind which two white dogs could be seen. The dogs barked eagerly when people appeared. Putin and Modi, however, did not change the planned route to come closer, continuing their walk in the park.

The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19. They belong to a rare breed indigenous to North Korea. In late June, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the dogs had already arrived in Moscow and were adapting.