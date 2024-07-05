At least 465 Russian civilians killed in Ukrainian attacks over six months

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. About 465 civilians have been killed on Russian soil in Ukrainian attacks in January-June, including 264 over the past three months, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, said.

"According to the information, verified by us, from January 1 through June 30, at least 2,547 civilians have suffered from actions of Ukrainian militants. Among them, 2,082 people have sustained wounds or injuries of various degrees and at least 465 people have been killed," he said.

The envoy stated that the number of civilian deaths and injuries as the result of Ukrainian attacks is growing.