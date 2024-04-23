Russian Interior Ministry proposes setting up anti-drone shelters in children’s camps

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has proposed setting up anti-drone shelters in children's camps and other kids’ places, a senior ministry’s official, Svetlana Ushakova, said.

"Taking into account the risks of drones injuring children, of course, it is necessary to set up safe shelters in places where a lot of children stay and work out safe passages to move children with both managers and personnel," she said during a meeting of the Russian Federation Council (the upper chamber of the parliament).

Ushakova added that more Interior Ministry employees will be dispatched to the Kuban Region, Crimea and Sevastopol to ensure law and order during the summer.