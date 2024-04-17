Uganda invites Russia to partner in healthcare sphere

KAMPALA, April 17. /TASS/. Uganda is interested in working with Russia in the healthcare sector, in particular, to produce pharmaceuticals, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said.

"The people of Uganda invite the people of Russia to partner in healthcare, in particular, investing in producing diagnostic equipment, reagents, vaccines and pharmaceuticals," the prime minister said in a message of greetings opening the first Russian-African International Conference on Combatting Infectious Diseases.

Nabbanja pointed out that Uganda's market is promising as the country is part of the East African Community, which is home to more than 302 million people and has a GDP of $313 billion.

The prime minister also recalled that Africa "has a long history of relations with Russia since the continent’s struggle against colonialism." "That is why it is important that Russia return to Africa in the 21st century, this time to provide assistance in the fight against infectious diseases," she emphasized.

According to her, most of Africa is located in the subtropical zone, which is why there are often outbreaks of infectious diseases on its territory. As an example, Nabbanja cited the Ebola epidemic, which ravaged three African countries in 2014-2016: Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. "Then 28,000 people were infected, more than 11,000 died," she recalled.