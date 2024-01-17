Russia hands over 130 tons of sunflower oil to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid

NEW DELHI, January 17. /TASS/. Russia has donated over 130 tons of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid within the framework of Russia's contribution to the World Food Program, Alexander Ivin, head of the Russian Embassy’s press service, told TASS.

According to him, this is the second humanitarian aid from Russia for Sri Lanka in the last six months and the first one in 2024. "We begin this year with such a notable event, the transfer of another batch of refined sunflower oil to the people of Sri Lanka. Russia is an active contributor to the World Food Program. This time Sri Lanka received 131 tons of oil," Ivin said.

He recalled that last September Moscow provided the people of the island with more than 350 tons of vitamin A and D enriched sunflower oil. Russian Ambassador Levan Jagaryan took part in the grand ceremony of providing humanitarian aid. This action is yet another example of Russia's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of the most destitute countries, he emphasized. The event was also attended by Sri Lankan officials and Russian diplomats.

"Vegetable oil is an important food product in the diet of Sri Lankans, hence why their officials expressed their utmost gratitude to the Russian government. The oil will now be allocated to different regions of the country and delivered to those in need," Ivin noted.