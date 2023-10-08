{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin fulfills Russian schoolgirl’s longtime dream, giving her Akita Inu puppy

The puppy was named Umka
© Grigory Sysoev/POOL/TASS

PSKOV, October 8. /TASS/. A schoolgirl from the western Russian city of Pskov has received an Akita Inu puppy as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Pskov Region’s government has said.

"On this day, a schoolgirl received a present from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The country’s leader fulfilled the girl’s longtime dream of having her own pet dog, Vika has long been dreaming about having an Akita Inu puppy," the statement says.

When Vika saw the puppy, she burst into tears of joy, The puppy was named Umka.

"I’m very happy! Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich. Thank you for fulfilling my dream, thank you for this happiness. With all my heart, I congratulate you on your birthday and wish you good health, strength and patience," she said.

Vika’s mother said the girl kept her plans to write to the president in secret from her parents and informed them only after her letter was already sent.

An Akita Inu is a hunting dog bred in the province of Akita on Honshu Island. Supposedly, its ancestors appeared about 7,000 years ago. Dogs of the breed have a majestic posture, noble appearance and devotion to the master.

Vladimir Putin
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Around 100 organized tourists from Russia remain in Israel
The Association of Tour Operators of Russia noted that the number of independent travelers is unknown
Read more
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
Read more
Netanyahu urges civilians to leave Gaza immediately
According to Israeli Prime Minister, the Israeli army will operate "with full force" to destroy all facilities of the Hamas radical group in the Gaza strip
Read more
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation after Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh over phone
The Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated his Russian colleague on his birthday
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,745 troops, 18 tanks in Donetsk area over week — Russia’s top brass
The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense troops destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes over the week, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia expresses concern over Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalation – Foreign Ministry
According to the official representative of the diplomatic department, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Federation regards the escalation of the conflict as a consequence of non-compliance with UN Security Council resolutions
Read more
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region
The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Read more
Trump says ready to become short-term speaker of US House of Representatives
The former president said he was ready to hold the post for 30, 60 or 90 days, adding that he was focusing on his presidential campaign at the moment
Read more
Russian budget deficit reaching $16.8 bln in 9M 2023 — Finance Ministry
Federal budget expenditures over nine months of this year totaled $212.3 bln, up 9.7% year on year
Read more
Over 300 Ukrainian energy facilities damaged since October 2022 — minister
The head of the country’s national energy company Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, admitted on October 6 that Ukraine would be unable to repair all damaged energy facilities before the start of the upcoming winter season
Read more
Putin to celebrate his 20th birthday as Russia’s president
Although October 7 is a weekend day in 2023, Putin will have a working day
Read more
Putin, Mirziyoyev, Tokayev launch supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan
The President of the Russian Federation previously drew attention to the fact that never before has Russian-produced gas been sent to Central Asia
Read more
Russian missile defenses shoot down Ukraine’s S-200 missile fired towards Crimea
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the Kiev government made another attempt to attack the Russian territory with an S-200 air defense missile re-purposed for ground targets
Read more
Israeli envoy to UN blames Hamas for latest escalation
Israel will defend its sovereignty by all means, Gilad Erdan said
Read more
London to coordinate support to Israel with partners in coming hours — premier
Earlier, the head of the British government said that Israel has every right to defend itself after Saturday's attacks
Read more
Russian Olympic Committee sues IOC
"This year we were owed a payment of $5 million and, therefore, their [the IOC’s] outstanding debt currently exceeds eight million [US] dollars," Vladimir Sengleyev noted
Read more
US has no information about Iran’s involvement in attacks on Israel — official
This was stated by a senior representative of the US administration at a special briefing
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Russian envoy to Vienna 'bewildered' over summoning amid missile strike accusations
Dmitry Lyublinsky underscored that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not target civilian facilities"
Read more
Israeli military resumes strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza Strip
The army press service reported that details will be provided later
Read more
Russia’s ambassador slams US move to expel two Russian diplomats as `banal revenge’
The US State Department’s spokesperson told a TASS correspondent on Friday that Washington had decided to order two Russian diplomats to leave American territory in response to a recent similar move by Moscow
Read more
US in talks with Israel about its defense needs, has nothing to announce so far
On Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
Read more
Israel considers Iran responsible for Hamas actions – Ambassador to Russia
According to Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi, the Jewish state believes that Tehran finances such organizations
Read more
Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert
On the whole, Andrey Bystritsky called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche" towards Iran
Read more
Russian journalist detained in Cyprus returns home – Foreign Ministry
The department said that Moscow will send information to all relevant international organizations about unacceptable treatment of journalists, which is gaining momentum in NATO countries
Read more
Max Verstappen claims his third Formula 1 title
He secured the title by coming second in the sprint race of this week’s Qatar Grand Prix, behind Oscar Piastri of Australia
Read more
Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats call for ceasefire in Palestine-Israel conflict zone
They expressed their deep concern over the situation "which has already resulted in multiple casualties"
Read more
First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry
According to the department, in the positional area of one of the formations, construction, installation and commissioning work is being carried out on the units and systems of silo launchers and the command post at the final stage
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 65 personnel in Krasny Liman area – Russian top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost two pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and three artillery pieces
Read more
Karabakh armed formations turn in over 66 mln rounds of munitions — Russian top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the locations where weapons, military hardware and munitions are stored are being guarded by joint Russian-Azerbaijani units
Read more
Russian forces down Ukrainian Su-25 in Zaporozhye Region
According to the department, seven HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and four enemy HARM anti-radar missiles were also intercepted
Read more
FACTBOX: Escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas
The Israeli army declared a “state of readiness for war,” and Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the drafting of reservists into the army and ordered the creation of a “special situation” within an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, which includes Tel Aviv
Read more
Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’
The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War
Read more
Russian forces occupy more than 10 Ukrainian strongholds in south Donetsk area
Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian communication center and a jamming station in Novomikhailovka
Read more
Rome hosts presentation of book `How the West Brought War to Ukraine’ in Italian
The author who is based in Washington told the audience about his book which was published in his native country a bit more than a year ago
Read more
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
Uralvagonzavod's deputy CEO has briefed TASS on progress achieved in the work under the 2017 state defense order and some details of upgrading the T-90M, T-72B3 and T-80BVM tanks
Read more
Israel determined to destroy Hamas, war will take time — premier
Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the Israeli operation would be the complete destruction of Hamas in Gaza and called on civilians to leave the enclave
Read more
Palestinian rocket hits hospital in southern Israel, six injured
According to the national emergency medical service of the country "Magen David Adom", a 50-year-old woman was seriously injured
Read more
Number of Israelis killed by radicals exceeds 300 — newspaper
More than 1,500 injured
Read more
Russia calls on Palestine and Israel to cease fire – Deputy Foreign Minister
Moscow is in contact with all parties, including Arab states, said deputy head of the department Mikhail Bogdanov
Read more
Israel’s non-compliance with international law drives conflict to ‘explosion’ — Abbas
The Palestinian President called for international protection of the Palestinians and "to stop Israeli aggression against Islamic and Christian shrines in Jerusalem, especially against the Al-Aqsa Mosque"
Read more
Putin discusses Karabakh situation with Aliyev, Pashinyan
Russian President, who is celebrating his 71st birthday, has already held many conversations with foreign leaders
Read more
Eleven documents signed after talks between Putin and Mirziyoyev
The program of cooperation between foreign ministries of the two countries for 2024-2025 was also approved
Read more
Palestinian groups fire dozens of rockets at Israel
According to Al Jazeera, earlier, the Israeli army delivered strikes on the home of Yahya Sinwar
Read more
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Read more
Fake unity between US, Europe not fooling anyone — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, Europe does not want to be at war, and an escalation of the Ukraine conflict is against its interests, as the war is raging on its land while the United States is far away and its only burden is the round-the-clock operation of the dollar printing machine
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 190 troops in Donetsk area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, units of the Southern Group of Forces in the Donetsk direction repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Read more
Israel in contact with Russia on situation with Hamas – ambassador
Tel Aviv is seeking understanding from Moscow, said Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi
Read more
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Read more
Zelensky’s aura fading in unspectacular tour of US, Canada — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Vershinin has underscored that everything is becoming quite clear to people and to the representatives of various countries and nations
Read more
Selection of 2023 Nobel Prize winner inconsistent with Nobel’s will — expert
According to Dr. Oberg, the Prize "is totally aligned with US/NATO interests; implicitly, it endorses Washington’s harassment of Iran since its regime change in 1953 and its permanent human rights violations by suffocating primary and secondary sanctions"
Read more
Local official dies following terror attack in Kherson Region
The death of Vladimir Malov was recorded at 14:40
Read more
Russian forces advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — lawmaker
As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi
Read more
Israeli army strikes Gaza mosques used by Hamas militants
According to the Israeli armed forces, Hamas continues to "engage in terrorist activities inside the Gaza Strip, using religious buildings and deliberately placing its military facilities in the middle of civilian residential areas"
Read more
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Read more
Civilizational code and nuclear doctrine: what Putin said at Valdai Club meeting
Russia remains committed to gas contracts with Europe and continues to transit gas through Ukraine, while Kiev "is happy" to be paid for it, the president underlined
Read more
International meeting on Ukraine to be held in Istanbul approximately on October 20
According to the newspaper La Repubblica, during the event the “peace formula” of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky will be discussed
Read more
Kiev authorities receiving money for Russian gas transit — Putin
Russia continues gas transit via the territory of Ukraine because it honors contracts with European counterparties, the president underlined
Read more
Hainan delegation visits UAE to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation
Hainan representatives invited UAE companies to invest and develop their businesses in the Chinese province and take full advantage of the construction of a free trade port on the island
Read more
First stage of operation Iron Swords completed — Israeli premier
Benjamin Netanyahu also said that his country is launching an offensive that will continue "continuously until the goals are achieved"
Read more
Press review: Top EU diplomats’ Kiev junket lays goose egg and Russia expands LatAm links
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 3rd
Read more
Israeli military creates closed military zone in Gaza Strip area
The population was asked to be vigilant and not enter this area
Read more
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Read more
US escalation pushes Russia to take extreme measures — Belarus’ Lukashenko
Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko urged the US and Europe not to supply modern weapons to Ukraine
Read more
US bolsters military presence in Strait of Hormuz
"This operation bolstered presence in and around a critical chokepoint," the US Navy’s 5th Fleet said in a press release
Read more
Lukashenko calls for bringing conflict in Ukraine to end, 'lest it gets worse'
"The Ukrainians have nothing to fight with. Even if they do, they cannot hold this strength any longer," the Belarusian president stressed
Read more
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
Read more
Russia possesses military-technical capabilities for standoff with NATO — senior diplomat
In this connection, Alexander Grushko also pointed out the increased risks of inadvertent incidents and military pressure on Russia using "the territories of new [NATO] members"
Read more
Entire territory of Israel declared ‘special situation’ zone amid Gaza attacks
Earlier, the "special situation" was declared in the central part of Israel and in the country’s south, within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Closed-door UN Security Council session on Gaza to be held on October 8
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed this information on his Telegram channel
Read more
IDF confirms Israeli nationals taken hostage by Hamas
According to Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the hostages "had been taken into the Strip"
Read more
At least 250 killed, 1,450 injured when Palestinian radicals attacked Israel — newspaper
The casualty report includes both civilians and the military
Read more
Russian forces wipe out up to 50 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the counter-battery fight, the enemy's Msta-B howitzer, D-20 gun, and M-46 gun were destroyed
Read more
Hillary Clinton urges to resist growing popularity of Russia’s stance among Americans
As the former Secretary of State of the United States stated, there is an “ideological and political party split” in the country
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984
"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes," Viktor Orban went on to say
Read more
Iran supports right of Palestinians to defend against Israeli aggression — diplomat
The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stated that Iran holds Israel responsible "for the continuation and escalation of violence and atrocities against the Palestinians"
Read more
US-led coalition’s drones created dangerous situations in Syria 4 times in past day
Seven attacks on positions of the Syrian armed forces were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Rusal completes construction of the deepest mine nationwide
The Russian aluminum producer initiated construction of the Cheremukhovskaya - Glubokaya mine eleven years ago
Read more
Israeli Defense Forces conducts air strikes on Gaza Strip
This was reported by the press service of the IDF
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 225 troops south of Donetsk
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, two cars, a D-20 howitzer, and an electronic warfare station
Read more
Ukrainian forces acknowledge total dependence on US
According to Gennady Kovalenko, the Ukrainian Army requires continued and probably even expanded arms shipments from the US, as he believes hostilities are not likely to end any time soon
Read more
Israeli army will immediately use all its might to eliminate Hamas — premier
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the entire government supports his decision
Read more
Out of public view, West demands that Kiev troops advance at all costs — Putin
"The West is running out of ammunition," he said
Read more
Up to 300 Hamas militants infiltrated Israel — Haaretz newspaper
According to the Haaretz newspaper, dozens of radicals from this organization may still be hiding in the country
Read more
Israeli death toll in strikes from Gaza Strip climbs to 200, over 1,100 wounded
Earlier, 100 fatalities and 900 injured were reported
Read more
NASA says may join Russian-Chinese lunar station project
The doors should always be kept open, Tiffany Travis, Strategic Communications Manager for NASA’s Gateway Program added
Read more
Around 20,000 Gaza residents forced to flee their homes amid Israeli strikes — UN
According to UNOCHA’s report, a Palestinian journalist was killed by the Israeli strike early on October 7
Read more
Russian ambassador sees no prospects for settling Israeli-Palestinian crisis soon
Anatoly Viktorov stressed that "the escalation is unprecedented"
Read more
Kazakhstan ready to further increase volume of Russian gas transportation – president
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that more than 20 thousand km of main gas pipelines with an annual throughput capacity of up to 255 billion cubic meters pass through Kazakhstani territory. m
Read more
Drone shot down near Moscow carried explosives equivalent to 10kg of TNT
Read more
US received no prior warnings from third states about attacks on Israel — official
A senior US administration official added that the United States and Egypt are actively cooperating against the background of recent events
Read more
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Read more
Russian forces strike Azov nationalist battalion brigade near Krasny Liman
According to battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk, the adversary lost over 40 troops in that area
Read more
Russian peacekeepers shut down one observation post in Karabakh
The peacekeepers ensured the operations of a joint Azerbaijani-Karabakh group restoring gas supplies in the Shusha District
Read more
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Read more
Israelis held hostage in Be’er Sheva released — newspaper
It was not reported how many people were taken hostage
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian military hardware depot in Odessa Region
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian military hardware depot in Odessa Region
Read more
Air defense systems take down Ukrainian S-200 missile during attempted attack on Crimea
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime attempted a terror attack on Crimea with an S-200 surface-to-air missile re-equipped into a strike weapon
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Lithuania’s call to extend NATO nuclear umbrella to cover Ukraine
Also, Maria Zakharova surmised that the European Union may feel the "need for a nuclear Ukraine as part their theater of the absurd, given that such people as [German Foreign Minister] Annalena Baerbock are currently in power in EU countries"
Read more