Russian Interior Ministry puts ex-Ukrainian Presidential Aide Arestovich on wanted list

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian Presidential Aide Alexey Arestovich (designated a terrorist and extremist by Russian financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring) has been placed on the country’s wanted list for breaking the law, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted criminals.

"Arestovich Alexey Nikolayevich. The Ukrainian. Birthplace: the Georgian SSR [Soviet Socialist Republic], the town of Tsiteli-Tskaro. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the database reads without specifying the exact provision of the Criminal Code.

On April 12, 2022, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) filed charges against Arestovich, accusing him of inciting extremist activities.

According to prosecutors, speaking live on television, Arestovich called on Ukrainians to resort to extremist activity and commit grave crimes - murder motivated by political and national hatred. Criminal charges were filed against Arestovich in Belarus as well.

Ukrainian Presidential Aide Alexey Arestovich submitted his resignation on January 14 after he was sharply criticized for saying that part of a residential building in the city of Dnepr (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk) had collapsed because a projectile shot down by Ukrainian air defenses fell on it.

On January 16, Ukrainian legislator Alexey Goncharenko reported that a petition was submitted to oust Arestovich. On January 17, Ukraine’s presidential office accepted Arestovich’s resignation and relieved him of his duties.