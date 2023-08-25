Investigators seize flight recorders of Prigozhin's plane that crashed in Tver Region

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The flight recorders of Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane that crashed in Russia’s Tver Region have been seized by the investigators, along with other objects and documents necessary to establish the circumstances of the plane crash, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"The investigation has seized flight recorders. A detailed examination of the scene continues. At present, objects and documents needed for the determination of all circumstances of the plane crash were also seized. Necessary forensic examinations are ordered," the press service said.

According to the press service, the investigation of the criminal case continues.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed on August 23 in Russia’s Tver Region. According to preliminary data, there were ten people on board, all of whom died. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said that businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as one of the passengers. A criminal case has been opened over the crash on the grounds of violation of safety regulations for the movement and operation of air transport.