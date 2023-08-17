Number of personal data thefts increases after blocking of US social networks

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The number of cases of personal data theft has increased after Russia's mass media and telecommunications watchdog (Roskomnadzor) blocked American social networks, the agency's head Andrey Lipov said.

"The theft of personal data has increased several times after we blocked American social networks. This is clearly traceable. As soon as we blocked them, we deprived the Americans of access to the possibility of analyzing the behavior of our citizens. What they had at their fingertips was taken away from them. Therefore, they went to attack our information systems, extracting 'food' for their analytical systems," he said, speaking at the Army-2023 Forum.

According to the head of the agency, this wave of attacks on personal data was observed last year. "Now it is on the decline, but still the level is quite high, the threat here remains," he pointed out.

Lipov added that the blocks were related to the distribution of content that openly expressed dislike for Russians. The vast majority of Russian users supported the blocking. "The networks were blocked after the management of these social networks allowed people to wish Russians to die," the head of the agency said.