NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. The majority of Americans are against additional assistance to Ukraine, according to an opinion poll conducted by CNN.

Thus, 55% of those polled said that no additional aid should be provided to Kiev, whereas 45% said that the financing should continue. Fifty-one percent of Americans think that the United States has already done enough for Ukraine.

When asked what kind of support should be given to Kiev, the majority of the respondents cited sharing intelligence data (78%) and training Ukrainian soldiers (53%). Only 17% said they think that US soldiers should take part in the conflict.

The poll was conducted from July 1 through 31 and involved 1,279 US citizens. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points.

The Politico newspaper said on August 1 that Washington was planning to announce another package of military aid to Kiev early next week. The previous US aid package included air defense systems, artillery and other munitions, as well as armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons worth 400 million US dollars.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on July 25 that Washington’s actions are beyond morality and common sense as it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. The US wants to paint itself as a selfless do-gooder and is manipulating public opinion to hide its real goals, he added.